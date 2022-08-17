Top 10 Stocks That Made Rakesh Jhunjhunwala The ‘Big Bull’ Of Indian Stock Market

India lost its ‘Big Bull’, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Jhunjhunwala’s stock predictions were always spot on; he always managed to predict the fluctuations in the market accurately. He is one of India’s most influential investors, and will always be remembered for his wit, humour and knowledge of the stock market.

Here are the top-10 stocks owned by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala that made him the ‘Big Bull’ of the Indian stock market



Top 10 Stocks Owned By Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Titan Company (TITAN): Jhunjhunwala held a 5.1 per cent holding in Titan Company Ltd. The value of his shares in the company is worth Rs 11,274.2 crore, according to Trendlyne Data. It is the biggest stock in his portfolio, in terms of holding value. The stock has mostly remained stable from Tuesday mornings’ price; yesterday’s closing price was Rs 2,491, and with a massive jump, today’s opening price was Rs 2,522. At present, the value of one share stands at Rs 2,493.

Star Health (STARHEALTH): He held 17.5 per cent shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company. At present, the value of one share is Rs 7,107.7 crore. It’s the second biggest share held by Jhunjhunwala in terms of holding value. The share took a sharp fall on Tuesday morning from the previous day’s closing, but quickly recovered to Rs 710 per share, and has managed to remain stable since then.

Metro Brand (METROBRAND): Metro Brand, which is a multi-brand footwear retail chain has fallen by Rs 10 from Tuesday morning when the share was trading at Rs 855. It is currently trading at Rs 845. Jhunjhunwala owned 14.4 per cent of the company’s share, valued at Rs 3,343.3 crore.

Tata Motors (TATAMOTORS): Jhunjhunwala owned 1.1 per cent of Tata Motors shares, valued at Rs 1,783.5 crore. Tata Motors’ share is currently trading at Rs 490. As of FY22, Tata Motors holds 12.14 per cent of the Indian car market. Tata Motors’ share price has risen from Rs 480 as of Tuesday morning, and is currently trading at Rs 490 per share.

CRISIL (CRISIL): Jhunjhunwala owned 5.5 per cent of Crisil’s shares, valued at Rs 1,302.3 crore. Crisil is an Indian analytical company providing ratings, research, and risk and policy advisory services. Crisil’s stock was trading at Rs 3,241 at 9:30 am Tuesday and has since dropped to Rs 3,224.

Fortis (FORTIS): Fortis Healthcare Limited is an Indian multinational chain of private hospitals. Jhunjhunwala held 4.2 per cent of Fortis’ shares, valued at Rs 944.3 crore. The price of stock has risen from Rs 280 as of 9:30 am Tuesday to Rs 294.

Federal Bank (FEDERALBNK): Jhunjhunwala owned 3.6 per cent of Federal Bank’s stock, valued at Rs 834.4 crore. Federal Bank was trading at Rs 111.20 as of Tuesday at 9:30 am, and has since plunged to Rs 109.

Indian Hotels Company (INDHOTEL): The Indian Hotels Company is an Indian hospitality company and is part of The Tata Group. Jhunjhunwala held 2.1 per cent of the company’s stock, valued at Rs 828.9 crore. The stock is currently trading at Rs 278. The stock has risen sharply from Rs 273 as of Tuesday 9:30 am, and is currently trading at Rs 279.

