Top-10 Equity Mutual Funds That Have Delivered Highest SIP Returns In Three Years .

The number of systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts increased to an all-time high of 5.54 crore as of June 30, 2022, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has said in its monthly industry data.

A systematic investment plan (SIP) is an investment option that provides an investor with an opportunity to invest in mutual fund on a daily, monthly or quarterly basis, instead of making a lump-sum investment at one go.

According to the Amfi data, the SIP assets under management (AUM) at the end of June 2022 stood at Rs 5.51 lakh crore, while new SIPs registered during June 2022 stood at 17.92 lakh.

Incidentally, investment in mutual fund through SIP is extremely pocket-friendly. The investment amount could be as low as Rs. 500. For the amount invested, the investor is allotted the number of units of a particular equity mutual fund according to the net asset value (NAV) or the price of a single unit, which is disclosed after the stock market closes for the day.

Here are the top-10 mutual fund schemes and their performance in extended internal rate of return (XIRR), based on the assumption of an SIP of Rs 1,000 invested monthly from July 31 2019 to June 30 2022.

Quant Small Cap Direct - Plan Growth: The fund was launched on January 1, 2013. At present, it holds Rs 1,711.78 crore as AUM. The NAV of the fund is Rs 133.11 as of August 3, 2022. The XIRR of the mutual fund equates to 47.85 per cent.

Quant Infrastructure Fund: Direct Plan: This fund was launched on January 1, 2013. At present, it holds Rs. 539.75 crore as AUM. The NAV is Rs. 22.75 as of August 3, 2022. The XIRR of the mutual fund equates to 41.78 per cent.

Canara Rob Small-Cap Fund: The fund was launched on February 15, 2019. At present, its AUM is Rs. 2,621.20 crore. The NAV is Rs. 25.48 as of August 3, 2022. The XIRR of the mutual fund equates to 40.19 per cent.

Quant Tax Plan-Direct Plan: The fund was launched on April 14, 1996. At present, its AUM is Rs. 1,370.20 crore. Its NAV is Rs. 245.69 as of August 3, 2022. The XIRR of the mutual fund equates to 37.08 per cent.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund: The fund was launched on September 16, 2010. At present, its AUM is Rs. 18,358.16 crore. Its NAV is Rs 94.24 as of August 3, 2022. The XIRR of the mutual fund equates to 35.08 per cent.

Bank of India Small-Cap Fund: The fund was launched on September 16, 2010. At present, its AUM is Rs. 294.47 crore. Its NAV is Rs. 27.11 as of August 3, 2022. The XIRR of the mutual fund equates to 34.79 per cent.

Kotak Small-Cap Fund-Direct Cap: The fund was launched on January 1, 2013. At present, its AUM is Rs. 7,079.71 crore. Its NAV is Rs. 182.54 as of August 3, 2022. The XIRR of the mutual fund equates to 34.60 per cent.

ICICI Pru Small Cap Fund-Direct Plan: The fund was launched on January 1, 2013. At present, its AUM is Rs 3,564.76 crore. Its NAV is Rs. 56.94 as of August 3, 2022. The XIRR of the mutual fund equates to 34.57 per cent.

PGIM India Mid-Cap Fund- Direct Plan: The fund was launched on December 2, 2013. At present, its AUM is Rs. 5,168.64 crore. Its NAV is Rs. 47.94 as of August 3, 2022. The XIRR of the mutual fund equates to 34.55 per cent.

Quant Mid-Cap Fund-Direct Plan: The fund was launched on January 1, 2013. At present, its AUM is Rs. 534.94 crore. Its NAV is Rs. 133.97 as of August 3, 2022. The XIRR of the mutual fund equates to 34.09 per cent.

Disclaimer: This list is completely based on the performance number, and they not our recommendation. Investors should do due diligence or take help of financial advisor before investing in them. Investors may refer to OLM-50- Outlook Money’s hand-picked recommended list of mutual fund schemes.