Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tomato Rates Jump 44% In Delhi In One Month To Rs 46/Kg; Average Price Up 27% Across Major Cities

According to data available on the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs, tomato prices in Delhi have risen to Rs 46 per kg as on Wednesday from Rs 32 per kg on May 16

Tomato Rates Jump 44% In Delhi In One Month To Rs 46/Kg; Average Price Up 27% Across Major Cities
Tomato prices are expected to ease only after 10-15 days, traders said File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 6:50 pm

The price of tomatoes in the national capital has jumped 44 per cent in the last one month to Rs 46 per kg with supply being disrupted due to heat wave and lower production in South India.

According to data available on the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs, tomato prices in Delhi have risen to Rs 46 per kg as on Wednesday from Rs 32 per kg on May 16.

However, the rate in Mother Dairy stores is currently ruling at Rs 62 per kg for normal tomatoes. Local vegetable vendors are selling the kitchen staple at around Rs 60 per kg.

Traders attributed the increase in prices to crop failure in South India. Tomatoes from North India got diverted to the south, affecting supplies in the Delhi region, they added.

Related stories

From Fish To Anchovies To Tomatoes: The Ketchup Saga

April Retail Inflation Hits 7.79%, Soars To 8-Year High On Rising Food Prices

The prices are expected to ease only after 10-15 days, traders said.

As per the ministry data, rates in Mumbai have increased to Rs 72 per kg on June 15 from Rs 63 on May 15, while prices of tomatoes in Kolkata are almost flat at Rs 82 per kg.

In Chennai, the prices have dropped to Rs 58 from Rs 73 per kg.

As per the data, the average prices of tomatoes across major cities of the country have risen to Rs 53.32 per kg on June 15 from Rs 42.03 on May 16.

The modal price of tomatoes rose to Rs 50 per kg on June 15 from Rs 24 on May 16, 2022.

The maximum and minimum prices of tomatoes stood at Rs 110 per kg and Rs 23 per kg, respectively, on June 15. On May 16, the maximum price stood at Rs 100 per kg and the minimum price was Rs 9.

The ministry monitors prices for 22 essential commodities (rice, wheat, atta, gram dal, tur (arhar) dal, urad dal, moong dal, masur dal, sugar, gur, groundnut oil, mustard oil, vanaspati, sunflower oil, soya oil, palm oil, tea, milk, potato, onion, tomato and salt) based on data collected from 167 market centres spread across the country representing North, West, East, South and North-eastern regions. 

Tags

Business Tomato Prices Tomato Tomato Prices In Delhi Tomato Price Latest Latest Tomato Prices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings