Today Is The Last Day To File Income Tax Returns For AY2021-22: Here Is How You Can Do It

If you have still not filed your income tax returns for the assessment year (AY) 2021-22, here is the last chance for filing the ITR. Not filing an ITR would attract a fine of Rs 5,000. Income tax returns can be filed online as well as offline.

Don't forget to tick off the two important tasks from your task list today!

Today is the last date for filing belated ITR for AY 2021-22 & linking PAN with Aadhaar.

Don't miss the last opportunity! #FileNow #LinkNow

For the offline mode, download the applicable ITR, fill the form offline, save the generated XML file and then upload it.

For the online mode, taxpayers can log in to the e-filing portal by entering the Permanent Account Number (PAN), and password and logging in. The PAN will be the taxpayers’ user ID. Once logged in to the IT e-portal, click on the ‘e-file’ menu and click on the income tax return link.

On the income tax return page, select the assessment year, ITR form number, filing type (original or revised return), and submission mode as upload XML. In order to verify the income tax return, choose one of the following options—Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), aadhar OTP, EVC using prevalidated bank account details, EVC using prevalidated Demat account details.

After selecting the option, click on ‘continue’ and attach the ITR XML file, and the signature file generated from the DSC management utility. Enter the aadhar OTP for verification, and submit the ITR.