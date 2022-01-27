Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
More Public Charging Stations To Come Up In Tamil Nadu As EVs Become Popular

The users of EVs in the State feel the need for more public charging stations as they are present only in metro stations.

The report also outlined importance of priority sector recognition for retail lending towards EVs. - Deposit Photos

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 3:43 pm

Catering to the growing demand for Electric Vehicles, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (TANGEDCO) has planned to set up more Public Charging Stations (PCS) across the state. 

The users of EVs feel the need for more PCs as they are present only in metro stations. The users feel that long rides are impossible due to the lack of charging stations across the highways. 

An increase in tariff rates is also on the cards. TANGEDCO is preparing a new tariff plan and awaiting Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC)'s approval. At present Metro, terminals are charging Rs 10 per hour and a two-wheeler run on electric power can travel up to 30 km on charging for one hour.


EVs are believed to emit lower greenhouse emissions which is why the Union Government has been pushing their case aggressively. Responding to a query in the Parliament, Power Minister RK Singh had said that since 2012, over 7.5 lakh electric vehicles have been registered in the country. 

It has directed the states to set up PCS every 25 km on both sides of the highway. TANGEDCO has begun work in this direction. The Ministry of Power, GoI has also communicated to state governments run power bodies like TANGEDCO to invite young entrepreneurs to run the PCS.  The Centre has already sanctioned 651 PCS for Tamil Nadu under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme but till now not a single PC has been built in the state except in the Metro stations.


According to senior engineers with the TANGEDCO the department must set up PCS within substations in National highways as well as in city limits to deal with the problem of power fluctuations. The problem can be overcome by setting them up in substations.

