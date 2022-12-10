TMB Partners With Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has partnered with life insurance firm Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance to offer its retail products to customers, the bank said on Saturday.



New and existing customers of the bank would be able to avail the services of Bajaj Allianze Life offerings include savings, retirement and investment products under this strategic partnership.



Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO S Krishnan exchanged documents with Bajaj Allianze Life Insurance MD Tarun Chugh as part of the partnership at an event here.



"We are pleased to enter into a partnership with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank. I am happy to share that we are aligned across several business parameters, the most essential being fulfilling customers' long-term financial goals through simple yet effective products" Chugh said on the tie-up with the bank.



"I am confident that this collective synergy will enable us to build on a long-lasting partnership, which will also benefit everyone within our eco-system," he said.



Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd has 509 branches, 12 regional offices across 16 states and four union territories.