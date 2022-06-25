Tips To Avoid Falling Prey To Internet Scams And Frauds

Netbanking has become the preferred mode of banking for most people nowadays. It is fast, hassle-free, and allows for banking transactions to be completed with a few clicks of the mouse.

But that has also exposed its vulnerability to fraud and hacking, which could compromise with your sensitive financial information.

Incidentally, it is often our Internet browsing pattern that has the potential to expose us to Internet scams and frauds, and thus end up compromising our Netbanking, financial transactions, and sensitive financial data to hackers.

So, here are a few tips on how to avoid falling prey to Internet scams and fraud on the Net and keep your banking details safe from hackers.

1] Keep strong, complicated passwords for your social media, email, and banking accounts- Never use your name, date of birth, user name, email address, or any other personal information as your password, as these will be easily available in the public domain. Have a longer password. Your password should have at least six characters. Also, never use the same password across all of your accounts. Your other accounts will be exposed if someone cracks the password to one of them.

2] Never give out personal or financial information over the phone to an unknown individual- You can get a call promising you a prize in exchange for providing your personal information. Never divulge your personal or financial information over the phone either. Do remember that bank officials or other financial authorities will never call you to ask for such a delicate piece of information.

3] Don’t click on random links in emails or SMS- Scammers could trick you into divulging your personal information through email or text messages. They could attempt to obtain your identity details, account information, or passwords, and having access to such information, could hack into your bank, email, and other accounts.

4] Instal reputable antivirus software on your phone and computer- Always use licensed antivirus software to safeguard your computer from viruses. This is due to the possibility that pirated anti-virus software won’t adequately defend your computer from the latest threats.

5] Beware of any unusual spike in pop-ups on your phone or computer- It could be a sign of malware. Websites generate pop-ups to provide visitors with more information or directions. However, some of them can be undesirable or even dangerous. Hackers could use adware or malware programs to instal pop-ups, thereby reducing your computer’s performance. You must shut down your browser to get rid of such pop-ups.

6] Avoid scanning QR codes that claim to transmit money- When you scan a QR code, a page will open that will usually ask you to log in or enter your personal information. Sensitive information, such as your online banking information, could be included in the requested data. Frequently, “phishing QR codes” take users to websites that impersonate well-known and reliable websites. Like ordinary phishers, QR code phishers frequently pretend to be representatives of significant businesses like banks and other financial organisations.

7] Share minimal personal details on social media- Understand your privacy settings. While posting anything on a social networking platform, always verify the default privacy settings. Many social media networks have default privacy settings that are often liberal and may allow sharing of information with a sizable online community. Before publishing any content on a social networking platform, adjust the settings, if necessary.

8] Report to the bank and the cyber cell of police if victimised- Victims of cyber fraud can call on the helpline number 155260, which is manned and operated by the state police concerned. The police operator takes down the caller’s basic biographical information and the specifics of the fraud before entering the details as a ticket on the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System. Depending on whether they are the banks of the victim or the banks or wallets where the stolen money has gone, the ticket is escalated to the concerned banks, wallets, merchants, and so on.

To read the story in full, click here.