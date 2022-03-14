Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

This Week: Fed Statement, FedEx Earns, US Home Sales

The Federal Reserve caps a two-day meeting of its policymakers with an economic and interest rate policy update Wednesday.

This Week: Fed Statement, FedEx Earns, US Home Sales
Federal Reserve caps meeting of its policymakers with an economic and interest rate policy update.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 5:29 pm

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

EYE ON THE FED

Related stories

Russia-Ukraine Issue, Fed Rate Decision Crucial Factors For Markets: Analysts

Russia-Ukraine Issue, Fed Rate Decision Crucial Factors For Markets: Analysts

The Federal Reserve caps a two-day meeting of its policymakers with an economic and interest rate policy update Wednesday.

Most analysts project that Fed officials will announce the first of several expected increases to the central bank’s short-term interest rate as the Fed moves to counteract a sharp acceleration of consumer prices. Inflation has reached its highest pace in four decades, hammering household budgets and wiping out the benefit of rising wages.

DELIVER THIS

FedEx serves up its fiscal third-quarter results Thursday.

Wall Street predicts the package delivery company’s earnings and revenue increased in the December-February quarter from a year earlier. That would be a solid showing for FedEx, which posted flat earnings in its second quarter and a profit decline in its first quarter.

HOUSING MARKET BAROMETER

The National Association of Realtors issues its latest monthly snapshot of U.S. home sales Friday.

Economists predict sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.1 million properties last month. That would follow an annual pace of 6.5 million homes in January when a surging number of buyers with cash and others eager to avoid higher mortgage rates snapped up properties.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

Sept. 6.18

Oct. 6.19

Nov. 6.33

Dec. 6.09

Jan. 6.50

Feb. (est.) 6.10

Source: FactSet

Tags

Business International US Federal Reserve Federal Bank FedEx The United States US Economy US Economy News USA Economy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh