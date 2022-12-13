Thinking Of Changing Twitter Profile Picture? You May Lose Your Verified Blue Tick Temporarily

Under Twitter’s updated account verification program, getting and retaining your verified blue tick may not be that easy. Since the Elon Musk-led platform has introduced ‘Twitter Blue’, a host of changes have been announced under this. However, out of all the concerns, a primary one has been – what happens to the currently Twitter verified accounts? Here is all you need to know.

Under the changes introduced under Twitter Blue, the social media platform has brought some respite for the already verified accounts i.e., the accounts that were had the infamous Twitter blue tick as per the old verification process. As per an official tweet, these accounts will not lose their blue checkmark at this time. However, there is a catch. If someone changes their display name of profile picture after the changes have been introduced, they may lose out on their blue check mark.

The official tweet providing clarity on the Twitter blue tick reads, “Already verified through the old process? You won’t lose your blue checkmark at this time. However, all accounts with blue checkmarks that change their display name or profile photo will lose their check until their account can be reviewed.”

Interestingly, this doesn’t end here. While Twitter Support has clarified what happens to the existing verified accounts with the blue badge, it has also explained some new colours/badges that the social media platform is planning to roll out.

Under Elon Musk’s leadership, Twitter is now officially planning to have more colours for a verified badge, those that go beyond the blue tick and ‘official label.’

As per the latest updates shared by Twitter Support, the micro-blogging platform is soon coming up with a ‘grey checkmark’, a ‘gold checkmark’ and few other badges to represent different types of organisations and accounts under the new Twitter Blue subscription. Let’s take a look at what these are.

Twitter-Applied Profile Labels – All You Need To Know

Twitter Blue Tick

As per Twitter’s Help Center, the blue checkmark can mean two things – either an account was verified under the old verification process or the account has an active subscription of the new Twitter Blue product.

Twitter Gold Checkmark

Both Twitter Help Center and Twitter Support go on to elaborate that the new ‘gold checkmark’ will be indicative of an account that is an official business account through Twitter Blue for business. At present, some accounts have started displaying the gold checkmark like Twitter Support account, Twitter Blue account and so on.

Twitter Official Label

The ‘official label’, which was launched previously, is applied to government accounts, certain political organisations, commercial companies, major brands, media outlets and so on. After the ‘official label’ was rolled out by Twitter, several outlets started displaying the checkmark or a grey badge in front of their display names.

Government labels and state-affiliated media labels

Under the new Twitter verification program, the micro-blogging platform has clarified that state-affiliated media and government accounts will display a unique label. Hence, as per Twitter’s Help Center, “Labels on state-affiliated profiles provide additional context about accounts that are controlled by certain state-affiliated media entities and individuals closely associated with those entities.”

However, as far as ‘Government labels’ go, these “apply to accounts heavily engaged in geopolitics and diplomacy from main countries where Twitter operates.” These labels, as per Twitter, will also have information about the country with which the account is affiliated. It will also clarify if the account is operated by a government representative or a state-affiliated media entity.

Candidate Labels On Twitter

While this may seem like a new thing, Twitter’s Help Center reads, “Candidate labels contain additional information about Twitter accounts for official national-level political candidates for some elections. The label appears on the Profile of the candidate’s Twitter account and on the Tweets sent and Retweeted by the candidate’s account.”

Automated Account Labels On Twitter

As per Twitter’s updated policy on verification, the ‘automated labels’ provide transparency by helping one identify if the account is a bot or not. So, when an account will display this label, one will easily know that it is generating automated content, one that is not produced by a human.