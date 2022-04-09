The Tyranny Of Transient Inflation And RBI’s Obsession With Growth  

By not going for a rate change in its April’s monetary policy review, the RBI has once again given preference to growth over inflation. This was the 20th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee under RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, and his tenure so far highlights his focussed support for growth in the country. Though the RBI has introduced a new liquidity control tool called SDF (Standing Deposit Facility), it has indicated that the excess liquidity introduced through low interest rates over the last two years will be withdrawn in a multi-year period (1-3 years)

Traditionally, GDP growth has been the domain of the finance ministry in New Delhi, while the RBI has focussed on controlling inflation and money supply in the economy. The two roles are divided in the financial system, to ensure that overzealous governments do not ignore the plight of the low and middle classes in search of high GDP numbers.

The primary logic given by the RBI while keeping policy rates unchanged over the past few quarters is that the current inflationary trend is transient. The central bank believes the current bout of inflation is due to the supply-chain bottlenecks and is not a result of excess demand in the economy due to unmanageable liquidity. Giving RBI support as many economists who say that a cost-push inflation ( as a result of higher raw material costs) cannot be controlled by increasing the cost of capital.

Understanding The Cost Of Low Interest Rates In A High Inflation Regime

In a low interest regime, like the current one in India, borrowers benefit the most as loans for purchasing a home, car, air conditioner, foreign education, starting a new business, expansion of existing business become cheaper. The RBI brought the repo rate (rate that affects the interest rates that commercial banks charge their customers) to the lowest level in 58 years at 4 per cent in May 2020. The ultra low-interest rate regime had a contrasting impact on corporates and households. According to a SBI report, household debt in ratio to GDP increased to 37.3% in 2020-21 from 32.5% in 2019-20. Around the same period, Indian corporates de-leveraged their balance sheets that were in a bad shape for over a decade.

According to a report by Business Standard, from 2020 to 2021, India Inc reduced its net debt from Rs 26.34 lakh crore to Rs 24.44 lakh crore. Remember, corporates were also handed out a tax break by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the tune of Rs 1.45 lakh crore during this period. This situation explains the bull run in the stock market even though the Indian economy tanked by 7.3 per cent in the same period.

Why Inflation Hurts The Poor And Middle Class

Inflation has different effects on different classes in the economy. Those at the bottom of the pyramid are hurt the most due to inflation, while those at the top hardly suffer in terms of monthly expenditure. Inflation’s impact on the middle class depends upon the kind of commodities that have seen a rise in prices.

Poor’s Plight

A Poor man in a developing country like India spends 50-60 per cent of their income on food and housing, while the remaining is spent on other items, including travel, health and education. At a time when people have lost their income, forcing the government to support 800 million people through free foodgrain schemes, they are not in a position to benefit from a low interest regime in the country. What will help them is a decline in inflation in their daily consumption items (FMCG, clothing, shoes, edible oil, milk products etc).

The Middle Class Dilemma

This class is comparatively better off in dealing with high inflation, but not immune to the rising cost of transport, food, and housing. So far, the class has managed to absorb the high cost of inflation by spending more from its income, but they too will be forced to cut expenditure on discretionary items like travel, eating out in a restaurant, purchasing consumer durables etc. Most people in this category have a home loan and a car loan, and low interest rates benefit them to an extent. But if the final cost of the product is too high, this class also defers purchasing new articles in order to safeguard against any exigencies.

Rich Man’s Delight

A rich man is a the happiest in a low interest regime as it brings down the cost of their business loan (this is how India Inc reduced its debt during Covid), allows them to make money by investing in equity markets and live a lavish lifestyle at the cost of poor depositors, who earn a negative rate of interest on their bank deposits. Currently, SBI is giving a 2.7 per cent interest rate on savings, while consumer inflation is expected to be 5.7 per cent in the current financial year. This means that retail depositors will earn a negative interest of 3 per cent on bank deposit.

Shankar Aiyyar, author and public policy expert in an article explained the contours of a monetary policy that only favour the borrowers. “In 2021, India’s 60- plus segment will cross 143 million — almost the population of Russia….It is not just the ageing senior citizens who are dependent on interest income. As per the Deposit Guarantee and Insurance Corporation, India’s banks host over 2,350 million accounts with over Rs 134 lakh crore in deposits. Of these, more than 51 per cent of accounts are under Rs 5 lakh and hold over Rs 68.7 lakh crore in deposits — money parked for education, marriage, or old age. The loss in returns affects the future plans of a large segment of savers depending on interest income.”

On the other hand, the rich borrowers (High networth individuals and business owners) who invest a large amount of their income in equities and other high interest asset classes tend to benefit the most in a low interest, high inflation regime. India added 40 billionaires in 2021, despite facing one of the deadliest covid waves leaving the entire nation gasping for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. This would not have been possible without a low interest rate regime, where only the rich class accumulated wealth at a time when others saw their income source decline.

Will Increasing Interest Rates Be A Wrong Move To Manage Cost-Push Inflation?

Many experts in the government are of the view that inflation triggered due to supply chain disruption can be only addressed by supply side solutions. Any attempt to control cost-push inflation can harm the growth of the economy. But if that were the case, Central Banks across the world would not be raising interest rates. The US Federal Bank has already announced one interest hike last month and it will be undertaking six more hikes in the remaining part of the year. Bank of England has hiked interest rates three times in a row to counter the highest rate of inflation in 30 years. Australia’s Central bank is also expected to hike interest rates 4-5 times this year in order to control inflation before it begins to pose systemic danger to the economy.

How Liquidity Control Sets Priorities Right

Money in the economy gets directed towards the production of items that are in demand. Since high inflation affects spending capacity of the lower income groups, the only items that show demand are in the luxury category. This is why luxury car maker Mercedes Benz reported a 26 per cent rise in its sales for the January- March period in 2022. A recent survey by India Sotheby's International Realty, one of the leading brokerage firms in luxury real estate said that 45 per cent of HNI (High Networth Individuals) will look to buy luxury properties worth above Rs 5 crore over the next two years. A low interest regime assures the rich of continued money supply, whereas a high interest rate regime does the same for lower income groups by keeping inflation low, allowing them to save more without wealth erosion. RBI’s role is to manage the liquidity in the economy to ensure that it’s used in either creating more capacity and jobs by the business class, or consumption by the low and middle income groups. GDP growth and wealth creation should be left to the government policies.

The fact that India would not be able to grow at 8 per cent, as projected in the Economic Survey earlier this year should be the concern of the government. Mr. Das’ role is to ensure that rich borrowers don’t buy Mercedes at the expense of poor savers’ daily consumption.