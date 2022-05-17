Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

The Global Crypto Market Back In Red; FTX CEO Backs PoS Cryptos Like Ethereum, Solana, Others

The global crypto market is in no hurry to rush back to its earlier price levels as most cryptos slipped back in the red. Meanwhile FTX CEO says Proof of stake (PoS) are the best viable crypto payments mechanism.

The Global Crypto Market Back In Red; FTX CEO Backs PoS Cryptos Like Ethereum, Solana, Others
FTX CEO Backs PoS Cryptos Like Ethereum, Solana, Others

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 May 2022 10:19 am

The cryptocurrency market continues to trade lower. The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 1.17 per cent to $1.29 trillion as of 8.50 pm. The global crypto volume was down by 11.05 per cent to $87.18 billion as per Coinmarketcap data. 

Related stories

Want To Know About Community-Led And Managed Cryptos And How They Stand Out? Read Here

Nigeria Announces Crypto Laws To Regulate, Standardise Digital Assets, Bitcoin Falls

Earlier Limited To Banks And IT, Now Phishing Scams Steal Their Way Into World Of Crypto

In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO FTX, who recently bought out a significant stake in stock and crypto trading company Robinhood, is now backing Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH) and other proof of stake (PoS) cryptos as a viable payment method instead of Bitcoin (BTC), as per various media sources.

Click here to read more about how does proof of work cryptos like Bitcoin came into existence.


Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $30,178.66, lower by 0.23 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 0.79 per cent to $2,056.23.

“Bitcoin and most other cryptos return to red, after breaking the bearish streak for a short while. The relative strength index (RSI) for the market leader on the daily chart is rising from oversold levels, which could keep buyers active at support. However, any upside over the short term will be limited,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 2.78 per cent at $0.5685, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 2.39 per cent at $0.4765, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 1.41 per cent at $55.19, Polkadot (DOT) was down by 2.69 per cent at $10.92 and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.45 per cent at $305.99.


Today’s top gainer was Quarashi (QUA), which was up by 2528.69 per cent at $0.02568. The top loser was ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI), which was down by 100 per cent at $0 meaning that it has lost all its value.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.04 per cent at $0.08976. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0512. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 1.01 per cent at $0.00001245.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 0.21 per cent to trade at $0.0000005068, Floki Inu (FLOKI) 4.19 per cent at $0.000008281
and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) 19.02 per cent at $0.005988. In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 0.59 per cent at $10,072.33, and Terra (LUNA) was trading with a loss of 27.47 per cent at $0.0001844. However, Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.56 per cent at $34.40, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 0.23 per cent at $5.22 and Aave (AAVE) by 3.23 per cent at $89.55.

Click here to read more about how DAOs like Uniswap, Aave and others work.
 

Latest News

In an interview with Financial Times, Sam Bankman-Fried said, “The Bitcoin network is not a payment network, and it is not a scaling network. Bitcoin is more suitable for use as an asset, commodity and a store of value. Things that you’re doing millions of transactions a second will have to be extremely efficient and lightweight and lower energy cost. Proof-of-stake networks are.”

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum Blockchain Technology Cryptocurrency Investments Cryptocurrency In India Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol Engaged To Bimal Roy’s Great-Granddaughter Drisha?

Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol Engaged To Bimal Roy’s Great-Granddaughter Drisha?

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court