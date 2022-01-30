Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tenure Of IPO-Bound LIC's Chairman Extended For 1Year

This is the second extension for the LIC chairman. Last year in June, he was given a nine-month extension in a view of LIC's proposed initial public offering towards the end of the current financial year.

Tenure Of IPO-Bound LIC's Chairman Extended For 1Year
With the extension, M R Kumar will continue as chairman of LIC till March 2023. - Outlook India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 4:02 pm

The government has extended the tenure of the chairman of IPO-bound Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) by one more year with a view to facilitating the smooth listing of the insurance behemoth, sources said.

Besides, the government has also extended the tenure of one of the managing directors, Raj Kumar, for one year.

With the extension, M R Kumar will continue as chairman of LIC till March 2023, the sources said.

This is the second extension for the LIC chairman. Last year in June, he was given a nine-month extension in a view of LIC's proposed initial public offering towards the end of the current financial year.

The government had extended the term of M R Kumar from June 30, 2021, till March 13, 2022, the date when he completes three years, the sources said.

The government is looking to list LIC during the current financial year in line with the Budget announcement.

In her Budget Speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC will be floated in 2021-22 as part of the ambitious Rs 1.75-lakh crore disinvestment target.

The government owns a 100 per cent stake in LIC. Once listed, it is likely to become the country's biggest company by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of Rs 8-10 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the government has significantly increased the authorised capital of LIC to Rs 25,000 crore from Rs 100 crore to facilitate the listing. 

Tags

Business National Life Insurance Corporation
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Government Mandates Storage OfISD Calls, Conference calls, Messages Details For 2 Years

Government Mandates Storage OfISD Calls, Conference calls, Messages Details For 2 Years

Budget 2022: Eyes On GDP Forecast By Economic Survey Despite Recent Misses

Bank Board Bureau To Soon Initiate Selection Process For NaBFID's MD

Budget 2022: Healthcare Industry Seeks Priority Status, Increase In Fund Allocation To 3% Of GDP

Adani Group Receives NCLAT's Nod To Acquire SRCPL

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi