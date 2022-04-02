India and Australia on Saturday signed an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) under which Canberra would provide duty free access in its market for over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products. Speaking after the signing, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that signing of India-Australia ECTA in such a short span of time reflects the depth of the mutual confidence between the two countries. PM Modi underlined the huge potential that exists in the two economies to fulfil the needs of each other and this agreement will enable the two countries to fully leverage these opportunities.

Here are ten things to know about India-Australia Economic Cooperation And Trade Agreement: