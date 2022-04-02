Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Ten Things To Know About India-Australia Economic Cooperation And Trade Agreement

PM Modi underlined the huge potential that exists in the two economies to fulfil the needs of each other and this agreement will enable the two countries to fully leverage these opportunities

Ten Things To Know About India-Australia Economic Cooperation And Trade Agreement
India-Australia Economic Cooperation And Trade Agreement Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 1:19 pm

India and Australia on Saturday signed an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) under which Canberra would provide duty free access in its market for over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products. Speaking after the signing, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that signing of India-Australia ECTA in such a short span of time reflects the depth of the mutual confidence between the two countries. PM Modi underlined the huge potential that exists in the two economies to fulfil the needs of each other and this agreement will enable the two countries to fully leverage these opportunities. 

Here are ten things to know about India-Australia Economic Cooperation And Trade Agreement:

  1. “This is a watershed moment for our bilateral relations on the basis of this agreement, together, we will be able to increase the resilience of supply chains, and also contribute to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region,” said PM Modi.
  2. The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.
  3. Australian PM Morrison added that the pact will further deepen Australia's close ties with India.
  4. The agreement will help in taking bilateral trade from $27 billion to $45-50 billion in the next five years, Goyal said.
  5. Australia is offering zero duty access to India for about 96.4 per cent of exports (by value) from day one. This covers many products which currently attract 4-5 per cent customs duty in Australia.
  6. Labour intensive sectors which would gain immensely include textiles and apparel, few agricultural and fish products, leather, footwear, furniture, sports goods, jewellery, machinery, electrical goods and railway wagons.
  7. Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India, while New Delhi is Canberra's 9th largest partner. Bilateral trade in goods and services stood at $27.5 billion in 2021.
  8. India's goods exports were worth $6.9 billion and imports aggregated to $15.1 billion in 2021.
  9. Major exports by India to Australia include petroleum products, textiles and apparels, engineering goods, leather, chemicals and gems and jewellery.
  10. Imports mainly include raw materials, coal, minerals and intermediate goods.
     

Tags

Business India Australia Ink Economic Cooperation India Australia Economic Summit India Australia Trade Link Piyush Goyal Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Narendra Modi Minister For Trade Tourism And Investment Dan Tehanl Scott Morrison India-Australia Relations
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 3: Lizaad Williams Strikes As South Africa Eye Big Lead, Bangladesh - 101/5

SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 3: Lizaad Williams Strikes As South Africa Eye Big Lead, Bangladesh - 101/5

Pipara & Co LLP Receives The Highest Industry Honour By Getting Empanelled With PCAOB, USA

Pipara & Co LLP Receives The Highest Industry Honour By Getting Empanelled With PCAOB, USA