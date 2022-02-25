Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bharti Airtel To Buy 4.7% Stake In Indus Towers From Vodafone Idea

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) has been unable to pay dues of Indus Towers, and both VIL and promoter Vodafone has proposed a payment plan to clear the outstanding amount by July 15.  

Bharti Airtel To Buy 4.7% Stake In Indus Towers From Vodafone Idea
VIL has committed to pay a certain minimum amount each month to Indus Towers.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 8:31 pm

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has signed an agreement to buy Vodafone's 4.7 per cent stake in Indus Towers on the condition that the proceeds will be used for investment in Vodafone Idea and clearing dues of the mobile tower company.  

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) has been unable to pay dues of Indus Towers, and both VIL and promoter Vodafone has proposed a payment plan to clear the outstanding amount by July 15.  

Related stories

 Vodafone In Talks To Sell 5% Stake In Indus Towers To Bharti Airtel: Report

Government To Hire Advisor To Manage Vodafone Idea Equity Conversion: Report

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

In the meantime, VIL has committed to pay a certain minimum amount each month to Indus Towers.  

"Bharti Airtel has...entered into an agreement with Vodafone to buy 4.7 per cent equity interest in Indus Towers on the principal condition that the amount paid shall be inducted by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and simultaneously remitted to Indus Towers to clear VIL's outstanding dues," Airtel said in a statement. 

The Sunil Mittal-led firm said the purchase would be at an attractive price representing a significant discount typically available for such large block transactions.  

"In addition, Airtel is also protected with a capped price which is lower than the price for the block of Indus shares sold by Vodafone on February 24, 2022. This shall be value accretive to Airtel and protect its existing significant shareholding in Indus Towers. Any such acquisition shall only be done when such proceeds are confirmed to be utilized by Vodafone to infuse as equity into VIL including any regulatory or shareholders' approval being fully obtained," Airtel said. 

Tags

Business National Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea Shares Vodafone Idea Hike Tariffs Telecom Sector Telecom Industry Airtel Indus Towers Vodafone Idea Limited Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 5,109/gm; Subscription Opens February 28

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 5,109/gm; Subscription Opens February 28

Jio-Vodafone Against Airtel Over Satellite Communication Spectrum Allocation

Anand Subramanian Is 'Himalayan Yogi' In NSE Case: Report

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Investing In A Volatile Equity Market

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 16% During Apr-Dec 2021 To $43.17 Billion: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs