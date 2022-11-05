Telecom Operators To Accelerate Pace Of 5G Network Rollout: Report

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reportedly received assurance from the telecom operators on the speedy rollout of 5G network. As per reports, from December, these operators are expected to add 8,000 towers per week to accelerate the launch of the 5G network.

According to a report by Business Standard, due to the shortage in the availability of radio hardware with the manufacturers, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been constructing roughly 2,500 towers every week.

“The operators have assured us that they will roll out an additional 8,000 towers every week. Already, over 160 phone models have been enabled on 5G.” Business Standard quoted a senior DoT official who confirmed the development, as saying.

The action is also being taken shortly after Airtel stated that it has approximately one million 5G users.

The implementation of 5G is being monitored by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. As per reports, he earlier also exerted pressure on the operators to accelerate the process and install about 10,000 towers every week.

“Now we are installing around 2,500 base transceiver stations or towers per week. That is a bit low. We need to be installing at least 10,000 BTS per week,” Business Standard quoted Vaishnaw as saying.

According to sources as reported by Business Standard, the companies will soon manage to escalate the number of towers up to 10,000 every week.

So far, Gadget manufacturer has reportedly promised that by November 15, their phones will be enabled for use on both standalone and non-standalone 5G network. This is significantly earlier than their December deadline. Based on their plans with operators, vendors have predicted that by April or May, there will be approximately 60,000–70,000 5G-enabled towers.