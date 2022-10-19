Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tech Mahindra To Hire 3,000 People In Gujarat Over Next Five Years

It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat under its IT/ITeS (IT enabled services) policy on Tuesday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 9:03 am

Country's fifth largest IT services exporter Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced it will be hiring 3,000 people in Gujarat over the next five years.

The company's current staff strength in Gujarat could not be immediately ascertained.

It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat under its IT/ITeS (IT enabled services) policy on Tuesday.

The agreement will enable the company to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises, its managing director and chief executive C P Gurnani said and appreciated the state for improvements in the ease of doing business.

An official statement said the government has so far signed 15 MoUs with domestic and global companies under the IT/ITeS policy which will generate approximately 26,750 skilled IT employment opportunities in the state.

Tags

Business Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra Jobs Tech Mahindra Gujarat Jobs Tech Mahindra Earnings Tech Mahindra Q2 Results
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore