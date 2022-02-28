Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Tech Mahindra Dives Into Metaverse; Bitcoin Falls

Tech Mahindra's initiative TechMVerse plans to incorporate artificial intelligence, blockchain and quantum computing technology in order to deliver the Metaverse experience. Moreover, price of Bitcoin fell 2.56 per cent in the last 24 hours while Dogecoin was down 1.96 per cent.

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 6:08 pm

Tech Mahindra, a tech company has announced Monday to launch of TechMVerse, the metaverse world with the launch of TechMVerse, which is a practice to deliver interactive and immersive experiences in the virtual 3D world, according to a press statement. 

"With an aim to transform customer experience and deliver real business outcomes, Tech Mahindra will leverage its world-leading network and infrastructure capabilities along with its foundational technological capabilities including pervasive artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, 5G, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and quantum computing to build B2B use cases across sectors," Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Moreover, C.P. Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, "Metaverse has the power to disrupt our reality, as well as the future, for good. At Tech Mahindra, we have always been at the forefront of 5G, and our entry into the Metaverse is yet another milestone in our journey of catalyzing future-readiness and disrupting and transforming customer experiences."

In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 2.56 per cent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $38,342.68 at 4:45 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.02 per cent, up by 0.27 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,635.93, with a fall of 6.05 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was falling by 2.07 per cent over the same period and was trading at $367.52. Solana (SOL) was down by 0.47 per cent to $89.96 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.30 per cent to $0.8806.

Meme Coins  

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down by 1.96 per cent, and was trading at $0.1242 at 4:40 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 3.06 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00002387. Dogelon Mars was down by 1.72 per cent and was trading at $0.0000007793, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.01921, recording a fall of 1.30 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Overall Scenario   

The global crypto market cap was at $1.73 trillion, registering a decrease of 3.19 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $88.12 billion, up by 34.04 per cent.  

Shiba Tron (SHIBT) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1575.44 per cent. It was trading at $0.00607 at 4:40 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, The Spoke Inu (SINU) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 100.00 per cent, it was trading at $0.00000000005108 shows the data in CoinMarket Cap.  

Latest Update  

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has stated that it has no plans to unilaterally freeze user accounts in Russia, the company's representative told Reuters on Monday. This statement comes after Ukraine had asked cryptocurrency bourses to block operations with Russia.

"We are not going to unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users' accounts. Crypto was meant to provide greater financial freedom for people across the globe," the representative told Reuters. 

