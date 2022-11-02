Tech Mahindra CEO Comes In Support Of Side Gigs Amid Moonlighting Row

India’s fifth largest IT services firm Tech Mahindra’s CEO C.P. Gurnani has come forward and spoken in favour of moonlighting. An issue that has rocked the IT industry over the last few months has finally received some support from Tech Mahindra, at a time when TCS and Wipro said “no two-timing.”

According to a PTI report, a top official said that Tech Mahindra is a digital company and not a legacy one. Hence, it makes it support the side hustles or moonlighting. The official also expressed their reluctance to comment on the competition’s stand on moonlighting.

The report adds C.P. Gurnani’s comment given to reporters mentioning that The Mahindra Group is yet to come up with a policy related to moonlighting. Since the company operates in over 90 countries, it needs to comply with local laws while framing a policy that supports side gigs.

Over the last couple of months, moonlighting row has left people completely divided as some favoured the idea of having more than one job, while others reprimanded as cheating. So far, IT giants Wipro, TCS and IBM have made their stance clear on moonlighting and have warned employees against side gigs.

The PTI report adds that Gurnani also said that the company expects its employees to come forward and disclose about their side gigs i.e., if they are employed with some other company. This is important as key aspects like ethics, values and transparency should not be compromised, as per the report.

“As a CEO, I am happy if somebody is productive...All I am saying is that take permission and tell us what you are working on. It helps him or her also,” said Gurnani as per the report.

However, the CEO reportedly clarified that at present, the company has no policy that allows moonlighting or lets its employees take up two jobs without prior permission.