Tech Layoffs: Elon Musk’s Twitter Cuts Another 200 Jobs, Lays Off About 10% Workforce, Says Report 

In another round of tech layoffs, billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform, Twitter has reportedly indulged in another round of mass layoffs. As per updates, about 200 people have been fired this time, in this round of Twitter layoffs.

According to a report in the New York Times, this round of Twitter layoffs happened on Saturday when the SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to axe another 10 per cent of the workforce. This means that out of the roughly 2,000 people working for Twitter, another 200 have been given pink slips.

The report adds that this round of tech layoffs at Twitter come at a time when the company reportedly made it difficult for employees to communicate with each other. Some Twitter employees also told the publication that Twitter’s internal messaging service, Slack, was reportedly taken offline, preventing people from chatting with each other or looking up company data. Later, some employees also reportedly discovered that they were logged out of their corporate email accounts, signalling another round of mass layoffs.

This round of Twitter layoffs are reportedly the largest after Elon Musk, in an internal meeting, told employees that there were no more plans of staff reductions. This time, as per the NYT report, the job cuts impact product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability.

Apart from this, even the monetization infrastructure team of Twitter was reportedly reduced to fewer than eight people, from the previous 30, as Musk continues adopting various cost cutting measures.