Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

TCS Ranked UK's Top Software And IT Services Company Once Again

The report is compiled through a detailed analysis of UK revenues of over 200 publicly quoted and privately held companies, a TCS statement said. TCS has retained its position as the UK's largest SITS provider

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 2:54 pm

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday it has been ranked number one by revenue among the top 30 suppliers of software and IT services (SITS) to the UK market by industry analyst firm, 'TechMarketView'.

The report is compiled through a detailed analysis of UK revenues of over 200 publicly quoted and privately held companies, a TCS statement said. TCS has retained its position as the UK's largest SITS provider. 

The company said it also performed very well in the revenue rankings by sub-category, topping the chart for applications operations, ranking number two in IT/BP Services, and number three in the consulting and solutions categories.

Related stories

Six Of Top-10 Firms Lose Rs 1.68 Lakh Crore In Mcap Led By TCS

Sensex Falls Over 400 Points From Day's High; TCS, Axis Bank Top Drags

TCS Launches Its 5th Global Research And Innovation Centre In Toronto

The report highlights that TCS' bounce back from the pandemic has been sharp in the UK where it won significant deals with the likes of Royal London, Virgin Atlantic, Nationwide, Department of Work and Pensions, and Transport for London during the year. 

“Over the past year, we began many new partnerships with UK corporations looking to modernise their technology stacks, while deepening our relationships with existing clients to become their innovation, growth and transformation partner,” said Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK and Ireland. 

Tags

Business National TCS TCS Buyback TCS Share Buyback TCS Shares TCS Share Price TCS Q4 Results TCS Stock Price TCS Earnings
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150