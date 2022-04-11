TCS Q4 Results: Profit Rises 7% YoY To Rs 9,926 Crore; Revenue Up 16%

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced its financial performance for the quarter ending March 2022 period.

The largest IT company in India on Monday reported a 7.4 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,926 crore as against Rs 9,246 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue crossed Rs 50,000 crore for first time; for the fourth quarter it grew 16 per cent to Rs 50,591 crore, from Rs 43,705 a year ago.

The company proposed a final dividend of Rs 22 per share.

Shares of TCC finished marginally higher at Rs 3,696 on the BSE, while on NSE it closed 0.36 per cent up at Rs 3,699.

The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 12.4% to Rs 9,806 crore on a 16.4% increase in revenues to Rs 48,885 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Many analysts were expecting the Tata group flagship to report over Rs 10,000 crore of net income and revenue to cross the Rs 50,000 crore mark this quarter.

The net profit would have crossed the five-digits-mark for the first time, had it not been for a trimmed margin that slipped by 1.89 per cent to 25 per cent, the company said.

TCS closed fiscal 2022 with a bang, crossing for the first time USD 25 billion annual revenue of Rs 1,91,754 crore, up 16.8 per cent, driven by the highest-ever incremental revenue of USD 3.533 billion and an all-time high order book.

Its annual profit jumped 14.8 per cent to Rs 38,327 crore.

On a sequential basis, the revenue grew 3.2 per cent in constant currency terms.

