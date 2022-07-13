Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

TCS Launches Its 5th Global Research And Innovation Centre In Toronto

TCS Pace Port hubs around the world include over 4,000 researchers and innovators, more than 2,300 start-up partners, over 30 innovation labs, and 67 academic partners, it was stated

undefined
TCS Building

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 12:46 pm

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)  launched TCS Pace Port Toronto, its fifth global research and co-innovation centre. 

Spanning 16,000 square feet, Pace Port Toronto provides companies with access to the latest technologies and "breakthrough thinking" from TCS Research labs, start-ups, VCs, entrepreneurs, and academia – including the University of Toronto – as well as TCS' network of Pace Ports in New York, Pittsburgh, Amsterdam, and Tokyo, a company statement said on Wednesday. 

Plugging into this collective ecosystem of innovators and intellectual property through TCS' Co-Innovation Network (COINTM) will enable Canadian companies to embrace a hybrid approach to collaborative innovation to set the pace of transformation in their industry", it said. 

Chief Technology Officer, TCS, Ananth Krishnan, said, “Establishing a Pace Port in Toronto – North America's fastest growing tech market -- is part of a long-term TCS strategic plan for Canada that includes innovation labs, growing and reskilling our workforce, and our ongoing work with schools to support STEM education.” 

Related stories

HCL Tech Q1 Net Profit Jumps 2.4% At Rs 3,283 Crore

TCS Pace Port hubs around the world include over 4,000 researchers and innovators, more than 2,300 start-up partners, over 30 innovation labs, and 67 academic partners, it was stated.
 

Tags

Business TCS TCS Global Research And Innovation Centre TCS Innovation Centre TCS Innovation Centre Toronto TCS Share Price
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Retail Inflation Eases To 7.01% In June, Still Above RBI's Target Band For 6th Straight Month

Retail Inflation Eases To 7.01% In June, Still Above RBI's Target Band For 6th Straight Month