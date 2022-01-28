Tax Refunds Of Over Rs 1.62 Lakh Crore Issued; People Tweet They Haven’t Received   

The Income Tax Department has issued refunds of over Rs1,62,448 crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to January 24, 2022. The tax department tweeted about the refunds on January 27. The amount includes 1.41 crore refunds for the 2020-21 fiscal year amounting to Rs 27,111.40 crore.

Refunds worth Rs 1,04,694 crore have also been issued for corporate taxes in more than 2 lakh cases.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,62,448 crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 24th Jan,2022. Income tax refunds of Rs. 57,754 crore have been issued in 1,77,35,899 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,04,694 crore have been issued in 2,23,952 cases(1/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 27, 2022

After the tax department’s Twitter post about the refunds, many individuals tweeted that they were facing glitches while filing complaints. Many also wrote posts about not receiving their refunds; some complained of facing months of delay even though they had filed their tax return on time.

Earlier, the last date for filing income tax return (ITR) was extended till December 31. People could log into their account on the official website of the tax department and file their return. One can track the progress of the ITR on the web portal from their account.

Over 4.43 crore ITRs were filed for 2020-21 fiscal, which included over 11.68 lakh returns filed on December 25, the tax department mentioned in the last week of December 2021. It tweeted: “A total of 4,43,17,697 #ITRs have been filed up to 25.12.2021 including 11,68,027 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself.”

On January 5, the tax department said it had issued refunds of over Rs 1.50 lakh crore so far this fiscal year, which included 1.1 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 21,323.55 crore. “CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,50,407 crore to more than 1.48 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021, to January 3, 2022,” the I-T department tweeted.

Check Your Refund Status

Check your account on the income tax website and see the comment. If you haven’t received your refund, it may be that no refund is due or that the bank account details that you had provided for the refund were incorrect. Check the status under ‘My Returns/Forms’. If you see that there was a refund but it could not reach you, place a re-issue request and choose the mode by which you want to receive the refund. Provide the proper bank details or the address as the case may be.