Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tata Technologies Plans To Hire 3,000 Innovators In Next 12 Months

The company plans to ramp up its workforce in all major markets globally and India, which includes Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, among others.

Tata Technologies Plans To Hire 3,000 Innovators In Next 12 Months
The company has launched '#ComeJoinUs in #EngineeringABetterWorld' campaign. - Tata Technologies

Trending

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 2:21 pm

Global engineering and product development digital services firm Tata Technologies on Monday said it will hire over 3,000 innovators over the next 12 months under its expanded talent acquisition programme.

The company plans to ramp up its workforce in all major markets globally and India, which includes Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, among others, Tata Technologies said in a statement.

The move to add talent comes at a time when the firm has been growing rapidly on the back of the move to autonomous, connected, electrification and shared (ACES) mobility and accelerated investment in digital, as manufacturing companies adapt to meet new and evolving customer needs, it added.

"We are looking for innovators to join us and be part of a movement that will see Tata Technologies lead the rapidly growing engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market," the company said, adding it has "expanded its talent acquisition program to hire 3,000+ innovators over the next 12 months".

Tata Technologies Managing Director and CEO Warren Harris said, "Besides competitive remuneration, we offer innovators an opportunity to work on global projects, upskill and learn through classroom and global eLearning platforms and collaborate with (over) 9,000 global talent pool. We also offer new recruits the privilege of becoming part of the globally recognised Tata Group". 

Tata Technologies with its vision of engineering a better world enables global OEMs and their ecosystem of partners to engineer, manufacture, and realise better products that are innovative, sustainable and competitive, he added.

The company has launched a new brand campaign #ComeJoinUs in #EngineeringABetterWorld, inviting innovators across the world to be part of its "transformation journey and grow with it while innovating safe, sustainable solutions for the global OEMs and their ecosystem of partners", the statement said.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, investments in technology-enabled changes have accelerated. Products have fundamentally changed, business models have been reengineered, manufacturing enterprises have transformed, and digital has become a way of life, the company said.

Tags

Business Tata Technologies Hiring
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

SC Directs DMRC, Reliance Infrastructure's DAMEPL To Appear Before Delhi HC On January 31

SC Directs DMRC, Reliance Infrastructure's DAMEPL To Appear Before Delhi HC On January 31

RBI To Conduct Overnight VRR Auction Of Rs 75,000 Crore Today

5 ways climate change increases the threat of tsunamis, from collapsing ice shelves to sea level rise

SEBI Asks PFS To Address CG Issues Before Holding Board Meet, Seeks Report In A Month

Ola Electric Raises $200 Million In Funding At A Valuation Of $5 Billion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1