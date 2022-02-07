Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tata Steel Shares Settle With Nearly 1% Gain After Q3 Results

The stock gained 3.25 per cent to Rs 1,214.45 during the day on BSE. However, it gave up most of the gains and settled at Rs 1,182.90, a jump of 0.57 per cent.

Tata Steel Shares Settle With Nearly 1% Gain After Q3 Results
The stock gained 3.25 per cent to Rs 1,214.45 during the day on BSE.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 8:26 pm

Shares of Tata Steel settled with a nearly 1 per cent gain on Monday after the company's consolidated net profit more than doubled for the quarter ended December 2021.

The stock gained 3.25 per cent to Rs 1,214.45 during the day on BSE. However, it gave up most of the gains and settled at Rs 1,182.90, a jump of 0.57 per cent.

On NSE, it settled at Rs 1,184.95, a gain of 0.74 per cent after jumping 3.25 per cent during the day to Rs 1,214.60.

Steel major Tata Steel on Friday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 9,598.16 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, mainly on account of higher income.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,010.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the October-December quarter also jumped to Rs 60,842.72 crore, from Rs 42,152.87 crore earlier.

The company's expenses rose to Rs 48,666.02 crore from Rs 36,494.91 crore.

In a separate statement, the company said crude steel production increased to 7.76 million tonnes (MT) during the quarter, from 7.74 MT in the year-ago period.

Tags

Business National Tata Steel Tata Steel Business Tata Steel Earnings
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

India Witnessing Increasing Digitisation, Shift In Consumers' Financial Behaviour, Says Rajiv Kumar

India Witnessing Increasing Digitisation, Shift In Consumers' Financial Behaviour, Says Rajiv Kumar

Domestic Flights Fare Caps Relaxation Will Depend On Covid-19 Situation, Demand, Says Government

Around 6.17 Crore ITRs, 19 Lakh Audit Reports Filed On New IT Portal, Says CBDT

GSK Pharmaceuticals December Quarter Profit Slumps 3.9% To Rs 150.3 Crore

Meesho Adopts Permanent 'Work From Anywhere' Policy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets