Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tata Steel Q2 Net Profit Plunges 90% To Rs 1,297 Crore

The company's net profit stood at Rs 12,547.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 6:14 pm

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Monday reported a nearly 90 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297 crore for the July-September quarter of 2023-23, dragged by higher expenses.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 12,547.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during July-September 2022 stood at Rs 60,206.78 crore as against Rs 60,657.98 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses rose to Rs 57,684.09 crore from Rs 47,239.63 crore earlier.

Homegrown Tata Steel is among the top steel producers in the world. 

Tags

Business National Tata Steel Tata Steel Earnings
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls