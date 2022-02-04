Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tata Steel Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 9,598 Crore In December Quarter

Total income during the October-December quarter also jumped to Rs 60,842.72 crore, from Rs 42,152.87 crore earlier.     

Tata Steel Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 9,598 Crore In December Quarter
The company said it had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,010.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 8:20 pm

 Steel major Tata Steel on Friday said its consolidated net profit has more than doubled to Rs 9,598.16 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, mainly on account of higher income.     

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,010.94 crore in the year-ago period. 

Total income during the October-December quarter also jumped to Rs 60,842.72 crore, from Rs 42,152.87 crore earlier.     

The company's expenses rose to Rs 48,666.02 crore from Rs 36,494.91 crore.      

India-headquartered Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual capacity of 34 MT. 

Tags

Business National Tata Steel Tata Steel Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Proposals Of Telecoms Keen To Convert Dues Into Equity Getting Examined, Says Telecom Minister

Proposals Of Telecoms Keen To Convert Dues Into Equity Getting Examined, Says Telecom Minister

Questioning Integrity Of Board Painful, Says BharatPe On Ashneer Grover's Allegations

IndiGo Reports Net Profit At Rs 130 Crore In December Quarter

IndiGo Appoints Co-Founder Rahul Bhatia As Managing Director

Adani Wilmar Finalises IPO Issue Price At Rs 230/Share

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer