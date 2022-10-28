Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tata Power Net Profit Rises 85% To Rs 935 Crore In July-September Quarter

The total income of the company rose to Rs 14,181.07 crore in the quarter from Rs  10,187.33  crore a year ago

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 5:26 pm

Tata Power on Friday reported about an 85 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 935.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenue.
    
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 505.66  crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a BSE filing stated.
    
The total income of the company rose to Rs 14,181.07 crore in the quarter from Rs  10,187.33  crore a year ago. 
    
Tata Power's PAT (profit after tax or net profit) has increased for the 12th consecutive quarter, demonstrating the effectiveness of its business strategy, the company said in a statement. 
    
"We have witnessed a strong performance from all of our business clusters - Generation, Transmission, Distribution, including Odisha, and Renewables. The fact that our PAT has increased for 12th consecutive quarters demonstrates the strong foundations upon which each of these businesses have been built," Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said in the statement. 

Tags

Business Tata Power Tata Power Net Profit BSE Filing Tata Power's PAT (Profit After Tax Or Net Profit) Tata Power Revenue
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Twitter Deal: Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's Short-Lived Desi CEO Fired By Elon Musk?

Twitter Deal: Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's Short-Lived Desi CEO Fired By Elon Musk?