Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tata Power-DDL Bags ICAI's Annual Award For Excellence In Financial Reporting

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has been awarded the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the financial year 2020-21.

Tata Power-DDL Bags ICAI's Annual Award For Excellence In Financial Reporting
Tata Power

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 10:29 am

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has been awarded the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the financial year 2020-21. The annual report and financial statements of Tata Power-DDL for the financial year 2020-21 have been adjudged as a winner in the 'Silver Shield' category, Tata Power said in a statement.


Research Committee of the ICAI has been holding the annual competition for the 'ICAI Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting' to promote better standards in the preparation and presentation of information in the financial statements. The awards are given in seven categories of business and other entities. A jury chaired by NBCC Chairman and Managing Director P K Gupta and prominent members from various sectors selected Tata Power-DDL in the 'infrastructure and construction sector' category. The jury reviewed and screened the accounting practices adopted by the organisation, the policies adopted for disclosure and presentation of financial statements, and other information contained in the annual report.

Tags

Business Tata Power Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sri Lankan FM To Visit India To Formalise Economic Relief Package

Sri Lankan FM To Visit India To Formalise Economic Relief Package

Manappuram Finance Slumps Over 14 per cent On Weak Q3 Results

LIC IPO May Not Have Special Provisions For Policyholders; Eligibility Criteria For Reserved Portion

Education, Health Areas of Concern For People As They Respond To Delhi Govt’s ‘Swaraj Budget’

PM Modi To Inaugurate TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow