Tata Plans To Scrap Vistara Brand, May Bring Airlines Under Air India: Report 

Tata Group has reportedly been working aggressively to rebuild its aviation empire. After Air India's acquisition, Tatas are now reportedly considering to bring all their airlines under Air India. However, this could also mean scrapping of one of their leading brands.

As per a Livemint.com report, while Tata Group is considering to integrate its four airline brands under Air India Ltd., it is also reportedly considering scrapping Vistara brand. For the unversed, Vistara brand is Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s local affiliate. The report adds that Singapore Airlines is also evaluating the size of the stake it should take in the new expected combined entity.

As per last updates, the Tata Group is planning to revamp Air India in different ways. As per the mentioned report, the carrier is also reportedly considering ordering nearly 300 narrow body jets. If executed, this transaction could potentially be one of the largest orders ever in commercial aviation sector.

The carrier is also reportedly in discussions to raise at least $1 billion through a funding round. Even this, if executed, could value Air India around $5 billion, as per the report. From December, it is also planning to add 25 Airbus SE and some Boeing Co. aircrafts from different places.

Recently, Tata Group’s Air India also started wholly owning AirAsia India after buying the remaining stake in the carrier. AirAsia has also reportedly said that there will be no gain or loss on the disposal as it expects to receive Rs 1.56 billion from the sale of the stake.