Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Tata Neu Launches Today: All You Need To Know About The App

Though the app is currently available to only Tata employees, it offers a bouquet of services such as payments, content streaming, shopping, travel bookings, and groceries.

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 4:11 pm

Tata Group’s much-awaited super app, Tata Neu app was launched today on both Android and iOS platforms. The app offers a bouquet of services such as payments, content streaming, shopping, travel bookings, and groceries. The Tata's super app attempts to take on the likes of Amazon, Jio, and Google. 

Here are the key things to know Tata Neu:

  • The app gives access to hotels, travel and shopping  brands associated with the Tata Group such as Taj Group of  Hotels, booking AirAsia flights, buying electronic products through Tata Croma, purchasing beauty and luxury products from Tata Cliq, and managing TV channels through Tata Sky. Users of Tata Neu app can also buy groceries and medicines via Tata-backed brands like Big Basket and Tata 1mg. 
  • Users will also be able to send and receive money directly via bank accounts using Tata Pay UPI.
  • Each brand on Tata Neu is connected by a common reward called NeuCoins, which can be earned across all brands online and at physical locations and can be used similarly as well.
  • The app will soon give access to users to book flights Air India and Vistara on its platform. 
  • The app has currently harnessed over 10-15 million visits even before its launch for everyone.
     

Tata Neu Tata Neu App Tata Group Tata 1mg Air Asia Tata Croma Tata CLIQ Taj Hotel
