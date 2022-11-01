Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tata Motors' Total Sales Up 15.5% To 78,335 Units In October

Total domestic sales were at 76,537 units as against 65,151 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 17 per cent, it added

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 3:44 pm

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 15.49 per cent rise in total sales at 78,335 units in October 2022.
     
The company had sold a total of 67,829 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.
     
Total domestic sales were at 76,537 units as against 65,151 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 17 per cent, it added.
     
Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were at 45,423 units as compared to 34,155 units in the same month last year, up 33 per cent.
     
Exports of PVs were down 10 per cent at 206 units from 230 units in October 2021.
     
Electric vehicle sales, including international business, were at 4,277 units as against 1,660 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.
     
Sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market were only marginally higher at 31,320 units as compared to 31,226 units in the year-ago month, while exports were down 35 per cent at 1,592 units as against 2,448 per cent in October 2021. 

Tags

Business Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle (PV) Tata Total Domestic Sales Exports Of PVs
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It