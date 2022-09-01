Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tata Motors' Total Sales Rise 36% To 78,843 Units In August

Its total domestic sales increased by 41 cent to 76,479 units in August. The company had dispatched 54,190 units in August 2021

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 4:05 pm

Tata Motors on Thursday said its total sales increased by 36 per cent to 78,843 units in August.

The auto major had sold 57,995 units in the same month of the previous year.

Its total domestic sales increased by 41 cent to 76,479 units in August. The company had dispatched 54,190 units in August 2021.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 47,166 units last month, as against 28,018 units in August 2021, an increase of 68 per cent.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were at 29,313 units last month, as compared to 26,172 units in the same month last year, an increase of 12 per cent, it added.
 

Tags

Business Tata Motors Tata Motors August Sales Tata Motors Car Sales Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Sales Tata Motors Truck Sales
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours