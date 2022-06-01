Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tata Motors Sales Surge Nearly Three Folds To 76,210 Units In May

Total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers more than doubled to 43,341 units as against 15,181 units in the year-ago month.

Tata Motors Sales Surge Nearly Three Folds To 76,210 Units In May
Tata Motors

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 2:11 pm

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total sales jumped nearly three folds in May to 76,210 units compared to 26,661 units in COVID-hit May 2021.

The company's domestic sales increased three folds to 74,755 units from 24,552 units in May 2021, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Related stories

Tata Motors Gets Gujarat Govt Nod To Take Over Ford's Sanand Plant

Tata Motors Expects Domestic PV Industry To Surpass FY19 Volumes This Fiscal

Tata Motors Surges Nearly 10% After Loss Narrows In March Quarter

Total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers more than doubled to 43,341 units as against 15,181 units in the year-ago month.

Similarly, domestic commercial vehicle sales surged to 31,414 units last month against 9,371 units in the same period last year.

This is the company's highest-ever monthly sales since inception – PV and EV domestic combined - led by robust dispatch of Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.

The auto major also reported the highest ever dispatches of electric vehicles last month at 3,454 units, up from 476 units in the same period last year. 

Tags

Business Tata Motors Tata Motors Automobiles Tata Motors Vehicles Automobile Industry Automobiles Company Automobiles Firm Automobiles Tata Motors Cars
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Check Out KK's Evergreen Tamil Hits, From 'Uyirin Uyire' To 'Appadi Podu'

Check Out KK's Evergreen Tamil Hits, From 'Uyirin Uyire' To 'Appadi Podu'

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata