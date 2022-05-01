Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tata Motors Sales Rise 74% To 72,468 Units In April

The company's domestic sales increased by 81 per cent to 71,467 units from 39,401 units in April 2021.

Tata Motors Sales Rise 74% To 72,468 Units In April
File Photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 2:17 pm

Tata Motors on Sunday said its total sales increased by 74 per cent in April to 72,468 units compared to 41,729 in April 2021.

The company's domestic sales increased by 81 per cent to 71,467 units from 39,401 units in April 2021, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Related stories

Tata Motors To Supply 5K XPRES T Electric Sedans To Lithium Urban

Tata Motors Hikes Prices To Offset Impact Of Rising Input Cost

Total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rose by 66 per cent to 41,587 units as against 25,095 units in April 2021.

Similarly, domestic commercial vehicle sales surged over two-fold to 29,880 last month against 14,306 units in the same month last year. 

Tags

Business Tata Motors Automobiles Automobiles Sector Automobiles Industry Automobile Manufacturer Tata Motors Sales Automobile Company Automobile Firm
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores, Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Match Updates

IPL 2022, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores, Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Match Updates

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again