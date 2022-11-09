Tata Motors Reports Net Loss Of Rs 945 Crore In Q2; Revenue Jump 30%

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 944.61 crore for the second quarter ending September.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 4,441.57 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s consolidated revenue jumped 29.7% to Rs 79,611.37 crore as against Rs 61,378.82 crore a year ago.

Shares of the company on Wednesday closed 0.44 per cent down at Rs 433 apiece on the BSE.

JLR revenue

JLR revenue was £5.3 billion in the second quarter of the financial year, up 36% YoY reflecting strong model mix and pricing with wholesale volumes (excluding China JV) of 75,307 up 17.6% YoY and 4.9% on the prior quarter, the company said in a filing.