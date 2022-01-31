Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Tata Motors Reports Net Loss Of Rs 1,451.05 Crore In December Quarter

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 72,229.29 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 75,653.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 72,229.29 crore in the third quarter.

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 5:02 pm

 Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,451.05 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,941.48 crore in the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 72,229.29 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 75,653.79 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 175.85 crore in the period under review as against a net loss of Rs 638.04 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

 Revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,352.78 crore in the third quarter as compared with Rs 9,635.78 crore in the same period previous fiscal. 

