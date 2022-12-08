Tata Motors is planning to re-introduce its compact city car Nano. But this time in an electric avatar in the Indian market, The Times of India reported citing sources in automotive industry.

The company is considering revival of Nano and platform upgrade as part of its aggressive expansion in electric mobility space, sources told The Times of India. The company has however, denied the report and a company's spokesperson refused to comment on the speculation.

Tata Motors currently has the widest range of electric vehicles in the country. The company's electric vehicle range includes Tiago, Tigor and Nexon EV. The launch of Nano in EV form can cater to wider audience at an attractive price range, analysts said.

The company has ambitious plans to increase sales of electric vehicles.

At the 77th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Tata Motors, Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said, "In Electric Vehicles, new records were set every quarter to register the highest ever annual EV sales of 19,105 units in FY22 (up 353% vs FY21) with penetrations touching 7.4% by Q4 FY22."

Tata Nano was a compact city care which was launched in 2008 by the company at a price tag of Rs 1 lakh. Its production was stopped in 2018 as rising raw material cost made it unviable for the company to manufacture Nano.