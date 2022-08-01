Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Tata Motors July Sales Rise Over 51% To 81,790 Units

The company had sold a total of 54,119 units in domestic and international markets in July last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Motors

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 4:10 pm

Tata Motors on Monday reported a 51.12 per cent increase in total sales at 81,790 units in July 2022, driven by the strong performance of its passenger vehicles in the domestic market.

The total domestic sales were at 78,978 units last month compared to 51,981 units in July 2021, a growth of 52 per cent, it added.

Sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market stood at 47,505 units as compared to 30,185 units in the year-ago month, up 57 per cent.

Passenger electric vehicle sales were at 4,022 units, up from  604 units in July last year, the company said.

Tata Motors said its sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 31,473 units in July 2022 compared to 21,796 units in the same month last year.

