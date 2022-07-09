Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tata Motors Hikes Passenger Vehicle Prices 

A weighted average increase in price of 0.55 per cent will come into effect starting Saturday across the range, depending upon the variant and model, Tata Motors said in a statement

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 11:44 am

Tata Motors on Saturday said it has increased prices of its passenger vehicle range with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

A weighted average increase in price of 0.55 per cent will come into effect starting Saturday across the range, depending upon the variant and model, the homegrown auto major said in a statement.

The company has taken extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs, it said.

"However, to offset the residual impact of the accumulated increase in input costs, it is passing on a minimised price hike," it added.

Related stories

Tata Motors Global Wholesales Up 48% In June Quarter

The company sells a range of models including Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the domestic market.

Tata Motors has already hiked prices of its commercial vehicles range by 1.5 - 2.5 per cent from this month.

Tags

Business Tata Motors Tata Motors Car Price Hike Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Prices Passenger Vehicle Prices Tata Harrier Price Tata Nexon Tata Punch 
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies