Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales At 3,34,884 Units In March Quarter Of FY22

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY22 were at 1,22,147 units, higher by 12 per cent over the same quarter of the earlier fiscal.

File Photo.

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 2:07 pm

The Tata Motors Group on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year growth in global wholesales, including Jaguar land Rover (JLR), at 3,34,884 units in the March quarter of FY22.

For all passenger vehicles, global wholesales declined 4 per cent at 212,737 units in the March quarter of the just-concluded fiscal as compared to Q4 FY21, Tata Motors said.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 89,148 vehicles, including 12,622 units delivered by CJLR, it said.

CJLR is a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles, which is an unconsolidated subsidiary of JLR, according to the statement.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter under review stood at 19,570 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 69,578 vehicles, the company said. 

