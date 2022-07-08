Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Tata Motors Global Wholesales Up 48% In June Quarter

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 2,12,914 units, up from 1,61,780 units in June quarter of FY22

Tata Motors

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 4:39 pm

Tata Motors on Friday said its global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, rose 48 per cent to 3,16,443 units in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The auto major had dispatched 2,14,250 units to dealers in the April-June quarter of 2021-22.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the first quarter stood at 1,03,529 units as compared with 52,470 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 2,12,914 units, up from 1,61,780 units in June quarter of FY22.

Global wholesales of JLR stood at 82,587 units.

Jaguar wholesale units for the period under review stood at 14,596 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales stood at 67,991 units.

JLR had sold a total of 97,141 units in the April-June quarter of FY22. 
 

Business Tata Motors Tata Motors Global Wholesales Tata Motors Q1 Sales Tata Motors JLR Tata Daewoo Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover JLR Land Rover Wholesales
