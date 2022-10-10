Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tata Motors Global Sales Up 33% In September Quarter

It had sold 2,51,689 units in the same period last year

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 7:27 pm

Tata Motors on Monday reported 33 per cent increase in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover to 3,35,976 units in September quarter 2022. 
     
It had sold 2,51,689 units in the same period last year. 
     
Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the quarter stood at 1,03,226 units, up 16 per cent from 89,055 units a year ago, the company said in a statement. 
     
Global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 2,32,750 units in the quarter as against 1,62,634 units in the year-ago period.
     
Global sales of JLR stood at 89,899 units in the period under review. While Jaguar wholesale stood at 16,631 vehicles, Land Rover wholesales were 73,268 units.  
     
JLR had sold 78,251 units in July-September last fiscal year. 
 

Tags

Business Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Global Sales Tata Daewoo Passenger Vehicles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics