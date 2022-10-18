Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Tata Motors Bags Order For 200 E-Buses; To Be Deployed In Jammu, Srinagar

The automaker will supply 150 units of 9-metre and 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses, it added

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 6:52 pm

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has received an order for 200 electric buses which will be deployed in Jammu and Srinagar.
     
The Mumbai-based auto major has won the tender of 200 electric buses floated by Jammu Smart City Ltd, it said in a statement.
     
The automaker will supply 150 units of 9-metre and 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses, it added.
     
As part of the contract, Tata Motors will operate and maintain the buses for a period of 12 years.
     
"Sustainable public transport is the need of the hour, and we are delighted that Tata Motors has got the opportunity to serve the commuters in Jammu & Kashmir," Tata Motors Smart City Mobility Solutions CEO and MD Asim Mukhopadhyay said.
     
Since 2019, Tata Motors' 40 electric buses have been plying in Jammu and Kashmir along with a cumulative supply of 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India. 

