Tata Group In Talks To Assemble iPhones In India: Report

The Tata Group is reportedly in talks with Taiwan-based Wistron Corp to assemble iPhone in India, as Apple looks to broaden its Indian manufacturing unit.

Wistron, a supplier to Apple, will establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in the country along with the Tata Group, according to a Bloomberg report.

As per a report by Bloomberg, the Tata Group is keen on seeking Wistron’s expertise in product development, supply chain and assembly to turn itself into a key player in technology manufacturing.

This could also make Tata the first Indian company to build iPhones, which are currently assembled by Taiwanese manufacturing giants like Wistron and Foxconn Technology Group in China and India.

This also comes at a time when Apple looks to shift is manufacturing outside China which is facing Covid lockdowns and political tensions with the US..

The structure of the deal and details such as shareholdings are yet to be finalized, and talks are ongoing, Bloomberg quoted people aware of the matter.

The plan could entail Tata buying equity in Wistron's India operations or the companies could build a new assembly plant, one of the people said.

Meanwhile, Apple is looking to diversify more production away from China and deepen its supply chain in India. The new venture aims to eventually increase the number of iPhones assembled by as much as five times from what Wistron currently builds in India, the report said..

A partnership would also likely result in Mumbai-based Tata obtaining a share of Wistron's manufacturing business beyond smartphones, the report said.

Wistron began making iPhones in India in 2017. The Taipei-based company currently assembles iPhones at its plant in the state of Karnataka in southern India.



