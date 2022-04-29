Tata Avinya Electric Concept Car Unveiled, Offers 500 Km Range

Tata Motors on Friday unveiled its new SUV Concept called “Avinya" which is based on the company's latest Pure EV third-generation architecture.

The company claims that its latest EV has been designed with a focus on the Indian market.

The Tata Avinya EV concept promises more than 500 km range on a single charge cycle with the support for ultra-fast charge.

. It could come with dual electric motors each powering one axle and sending power to all the four wheels. However, the production version of the SUV could also come with a quad motor setup.

The company said the new EV will be introduced to the market by 2025.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors said, “While making the AVINYA Concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other – a state of the art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet’s carbon footprint. Green Mobility is at the nucleus of TPEM, and the AVINYA Concept is the perfect reflection of what the company stands for – a creation that will not only accelerate the adoption of EVs but also lead this movement. Furthermore, at the Tata group, we are uniquely positioned to bring all the expertise that is necessary to build these mobility solutions and we are confident that in years to come we will make a larger and sustainable impact not only in India but globally as well."