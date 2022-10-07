Tamil Nadu To Ban Online Rummy And Poker Games: Report

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi has approved an ordinance to ban online rummy and poker games in the state.

This comes a week after the Tamil Nadu cabinet, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, had passed an ordinance to ban these games in the state.

According to a news report in Moneycontrol, the governor gave his go-ahead to ban online rummy and poker games in the state on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on September 26 approved an ordinance to ban online games with stakes in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a petition challenging the Madras High Court's judgement that had struck down a similar ban on online gambling by the previous state government in August 2021.

On September 9, the Supreme Court had issued notice to all respondents of the petition, giving them four weeks to file their replies, with the case expected to be listed after 10 weeks.