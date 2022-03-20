Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Suzuki To Invest Rs 10,445 Crore To Manufacture Electric Vehicles, Batteries In Gujarat

Under the MoU, the company's wholly-owned arm Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) will invest Rs 7,300 crore for the construction of a plant for BEV batteries at a land neighboring to SMG's existing plant by 2026.

Suzuki To Invest Rs 10,445 Crore To Manufacture Electric Vehicles, Batteries In Gujarat
SMG will invest Rs 3,100 crore for increasing production capacity for BEV manufacturing by 2025.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 11:59 am

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation on Sunday said it will invest around 150 billion yen (about Rs 10,445 crore) by 2026, for local manufacturing of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and BEV batteries in Gujarat.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect with the Gujarat government.

Related stories

Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Cummins Among 75 Companies To Get Incentives Under Auto PLI Scheme

Maruti Suzuki Drives In Dzire S-CNG Trims With Price Starting At Rs 8.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Drives In New Baleno Priced At Rs 6.35 Lakh

It was signed "on March 19, 2022 at India-Japan Economic Forum held in New Delhi, India, in the presence of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Suzuki Motor Corporation said in a statement.

Speaking at the forum, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said, "Suzuki's future mission is to achieve carbon neutrality with small cars. We will continue active investment in India to realize Self-reliant India (Atma-nirbhar Bharat)."

Under the MoU, the company's wholly-owned arm Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) will invest Rs 7,300 crore for the construction of a plant for BEV batteries at a land neighboring to SMG's existing plant by 2026.

Also, SMG will invest another Rs 3,100 crore for increasing production capacity for BEV manufacturing by 2025.

Moreover, another group firm Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Pvt Ltd (MSTI) will make an investment of Rs 45 crore on the construction of a vehicle recycling plant by 2025.

In November 2019, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho Group had announced a joint venture for vehicle dismantling and recycling and set up a unit in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

SMC's Indian arm Maruti Suzuki plans to enter the electric vehicles segment by 2025. The company, a leader in the mass market segment, has maintained that at the current prices it would be difficult to sell affordable EVs at mass scale.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier in 2019, tested an electric vehicle based on its WagonR with plans to launch in 2020 but decided against a commercial launch for personal usage citing lack of infrastructure and government support.

Tags

Business National Electric Vehicles (EVs) Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Electric Vehicles Market Gujarat Suzuki Moto Corp Automobile Sector Automobile Manufacturers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Hindi Literature Failed The Saffron Challenge

How Hindi Literature Failed The Saffron Challenge

After Ukraine, Future Of 10,000 Indian Medical Students Studying In Philippines At Stake

After Ukraine, Future Of 10,000 Indian Medical Students Studying In Philippines At Stake