Suzuki Motorcycle Launches 'Katana' Motorcycles: Price, Specifications And Other Details Here

The bike comes with a Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) which comes with a variety of advanced electronic control systems

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 2:38 pm

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said it has launched a new bike model -- 'Katana' in the country, priced at Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike, whose name is derived from the legendary Japanese sword Katana, features a 999-cm3 powertrain.

"The Katan reflects Suzuki's ongoing commitment to fine craftsmanship and its willingness to sweat every detail to get them right. The launch is a part of our strategy to solidify our big bike portfolio in the country," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

The company received a lot of queries from motorcycle enthusiasts after showcasing the bike at the last auto expo, he noted.

"It is basis the positive feedback of our potential customers that we decided to introduce the Katana in India. We are confident that the bike will be able to make its own cult following in India too," Uchida stated.

The bike comes with a Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) which comes with a variety of advanced electronic control systems. 

