Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Suzlon Bags 300 MW Wind Energy Project From Torrent Power

Home Business

Suzlon Bags 300 MW Wind Energy Project From Torrent Power

Suzlon will install 100 wind turbine generators with a hybrid lattice tubular tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each

Suzlon
Suzlon Suzlon

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 3:25 pm

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon on Wednesday said it has bagged a 300 MW wind energy project from Torrent Power.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the order.

Related stories

India's Forex Reserves At Comfortable Position To Meet Any Requirements: Piyush Goyal

Pausing Interest Rate Hike Not In My Hands, Depends On On-Ground Situation: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

PM Modi Meets Governor General Of Australia David Hurley, Discuss Bilateral Ties

"Suzlon Group has bagged a significantly large order for its new 3 MW series of wind turbines to develop a 300 MW wind power project for Torrent Power," a statement said.

Suzlon will install 100 wind turbine generators with a hybrid lattice tubular tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Karnataka and expected to be commissioned in 2025.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines, provide land and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "Suzlon and Torrent have a long association of building several wind energy projects over the years. We are delighted to further strengthen this partnership with deployment of our most powerful turbine technology via the new 3 MW series."

Torrent Power won this project through competitive bidding in SECI Tranche XII and entered the PPA (power purchase agreement) in March 2023.

Advertisement

Tags

Business Suzlon Energy Torrent Power Renewable Energy Renewable Energy Sector Suzlon Group Torrent Group
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool