Suzlon Bags 300 MW Wind Energy Project From Torrent Power

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon on Wednesday said it has bagged a 300 MW wind energy project from Torrent Power.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the order.

"Suzlon Group has bagged a significantly large order for its new 3 MW series of wind turbines to develop a 300 MW wind power project for Torrent Power," a statement said.

Suzlon will install 100 wind turbine generators with a hybrid lattice tubular tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Karnataka and expected to be commissioned in 2025.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines, provide land and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "Suzlon and Torrent have a long association of building several wind energy projects over the years. We are delighted to further strengthen this partnership with deployment of our most powerful turbine technology via the new 3 MW series."

Torrent Power won this project through competitive bidding in SECI Tranche XII and entered the PPA (power purchase agreement) in March 2023.